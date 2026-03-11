Aaron Nesmith News: Leads Pacers wirh 29 points.
Nesmith accumulated 29 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Kings.
With Pascal Siakam (knee) and Andrew Nembhard (back) sidelined, the Pacers needed extra support. Nesmith stepped up and turned in his second-highest point total of the season in the narrow loss. It was a nice bounce-back for Nesmith, who was mired in a four-game slump where he failed to register double-digit scoring totals. This is an outlier total for Nesmith, who has exceeded 20 points only five times this season.
