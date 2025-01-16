Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Nears double figures in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Nesmith produced nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound over nine minutes during Thursday's 111-100 victory over the Pistons.

Nesmith returned Thursday after missing the past 35 games with an ankle injury, ending one point short of the double-digit mark in limited action while ramping up his conditioning and playing time. Nesmith has recorded at least nine points in five contests this season, reaching double figures in scoring on four occasions.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
