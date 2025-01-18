Aaron Nesmith News: Not starting Saturday
Nesmith is not starting Saturday against the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Pacers will have Bennedict Mathurin back from a one-game suspension, so Nesmith, who's still ramping up from a fitness perspective, will return to the bench. Nesmith is expected to have a minutes restriction once again, and that'll likely be the case for at least the next few games, given how long he was sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now