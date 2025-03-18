Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Nesmith (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Nesmith is set to return to game action after missing Monday's win over the Timberwolves due to a left ankle injury. The 25-year-old has made eight appearances in March, during which he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 31.4 minutes per contest.

