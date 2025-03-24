Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Perfect from deep to boost offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Nesmith finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes in Monday's 119-103 win over Minnesota.

Nesmith provided a lift offensively and on the glass in Monday's contest, finishing perfect from deep while finishing second on the team in rebounds and as one of three players with 15 or more points. Nesmith has buried three or more threes in eight outings, including in three of his last six outings.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now