Aaron Nesmith News: Scores season-high 32 points

Nesmith logged 32 points (10-14 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 134-123 loss to the Bucks.

Nesmith was the Pacers' best player by a wide margin, scoring a game-high 32 points while also being extremely effective as a shooter, missing just four of his 14 shots and nailing seven three-pointers. This 32-point output was a season-high mark for Nesmith, and although he should revert to his regular No. 2 role on offense once Pascal Siakam (knee) returns to the hardwood, Nesmith should remain a key fantasy contributor on a struggling Pacers team.