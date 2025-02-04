Aaron Nesmith News: Season-high three pilfers in win

Nesmith finished Monday's 112-111 win over Utah with 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 26 minutes off the bench.

The fifth-year guard tied his season scoring high while setting a new personal best for 2024-25 in steals. Nesmith has only suited up for 13 games due to a severe ankle injury that cost him two-and-a-half months, but he appears to be getting his legs back under him. Over the last five contests, Nesmith has averaged 24.2 minutes a game, although he's only produced 7.6 points, 4.0 boards, 1.6 assists and 0.8 threes during that span.