Aaron Nesmith News: Struggles in loss Saturday
Nesmith posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds over 25 minutes during Saturday's 134-119 loss to San Antonio.
Nesmith couldn't get it going Saturday, bringing to an end what had been a five-game stretch of double-digit scoring. Nesmith's production has been up and down all season, making him a hard player to trust. In 42 appearances, he has averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers, leaving him outside the top 200 in standard leagues. Given the uncertainty regarding Indiana's rotation, Nesmith should be utilized as a stream option only.
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