Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Struggles with three-point shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Nesmith ended Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Lakers with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes.

Nesmith had a decent stat line based on his recent performances, but it's worth noting that he had a rough outing from three, nailing just 25 percent of his eight attempts. While the scoring has been down a bit and has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in four of his last five games, Nesmith remains a player worth keeping close tabs on as a decent option if you're looking for production at a mid-range cost. Plus, he remains a reliable three-point shooter even if he struggled in this one -- he's nailing 43.3 percent of his attempts from deep in that aforementioned five-game stretch.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
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