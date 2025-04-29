Aaron Nesmith News: Upgraded to available

Nesmith (back) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks.

Nesmith has been upgraded from probable to available with a back bruise Tuesday as the Pacers look to eliminate Milwaukee from the playoffs. The 25-year-old swingman shouldn't face any restrictions in Game 5. Through four contests this postseason, Nesmith has averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes while shooting 52.4 percent from downtown.