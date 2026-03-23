Aaron Nesmith News: Upgraded to available

Nesmith (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Magic.

The Pacers thought about holding Nesmith out for right ankle injury management, but they've ultimately decided to give him the green light Monday. The swingman has averaged 17.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting 44.4 percent from deep.