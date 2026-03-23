Aaron Nesmith News: Upgraded to available
Nesmith (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Magic.
The Pacers thought about holding Nesmith out for right ankle injury management, but they've ultimately decided to give him the green light Monday. The swingman has averaged 17.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting 44.4 percent from deep.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 185 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 185 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 176 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 176 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More