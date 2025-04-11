Aaron Nesmith News: Will be rested Friday

Nesmith will be rested Friday against Orlando.

Nesmith logged 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Cavaliers, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, one assist and three triples. But with the Pacers locking down home-court advantage, Nesmith and the rest of Indiana's starters will get a night off. As a result, guys like T.J. McConnell, Johnny Furphy and Quenton Jackson could potentially step into larger roles.