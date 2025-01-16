Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Will operate on minutes restriction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 2:54pm

Nesmith (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Pistons but will be on a minutes restriction, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Nesmith will return to action Thursday after missing Indiana's previous 35 contests due to a left ankle sprain. However, Nesmith will be eased back into the rotation and likely come off the bench as he works his way into game shape.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
