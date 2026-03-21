Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Nesmith (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against San Antonio.

Nesmith will shed a questionable tag to face the Spurs on Saturday. Nesmith is averaging 20.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.6 minutes over his last five games.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
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