Aaron Scott News: Can't find mark from long range
Scott (knee) finished with eight points (2-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and two steals in 18 minutes during Sunday's 134-103 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.
Following about a two-week absence with a knee injury, Scott was blanked from three-point land in his return to the court. The 22-year-old swingman is up to 20 G League regular-season appearances (seven starts), averaging 7.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.1 assists and 0.9 blocks in 21.2 minutes per game.
Aaron Scott
Free Agent
