Aaron Wiggins Injury: Won't play Saturday

Wiggins (Achilles) is out for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Wiggins will miss a third straight game due to a nagging Achilles problem. The Thunder are looking to be extremely cautious with Wiggins, as he plays a key role in the second unit, so they're not going to speed up his recovery process, especially since OKC already clinched a postseason berth. Wiggins' next chance to play will come against the Bulls on Monday.