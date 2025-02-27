Aaron Wiggins News: Another impact outing off bench
Wiggins recorded 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 victory over the Nets.
Wiggins has been sizzling hot this month, and not even the All-Star break has slowed him down. Wiggins has played off the bench in six of his 12 appearances in February, but he's averaging a robust line of 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game. That includes four games in which he scored at least 24 points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now