Aaron Wiggins News: Another impact outing off bench

Wiggins recorded 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 victory over the Nets.

Wiggins has been sizzling hot this month, and not even the All-Star break has slowed him down. Wiggins has played off the bench in six of his 12 appearances in February, but he's averaging a robust line of 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game. That includes four games in which he scored at least 24 points.