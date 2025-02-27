Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Another impact outing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 11:46am

Wiggins recorded 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 victory over the Nets.

Wiggins has been sizzling hot this month, and not even the All-Star break has slowed him down. Wiggins has played off the bench in six of his 12 appearances in February, but he's averaging a robust line of 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game. That includes four games in which he scored at least 24 points.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now