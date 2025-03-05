Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Available to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:32pm

Wiggins (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Wiggins should handle his regular workload in this contest, meaning he'll likely see around 20 to 25 minutes off the bench. Wiggins is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game across seven games since the All-Star break.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
