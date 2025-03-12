Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Back in starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 4:29pm

Wiggins is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Celtics on Wednesday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins and Cason Wallace will enter the starting lineup Wednesday due to the absence of Jalen Williams (hip) and with Isaiah Hartenstein going to the bench. Wiggins has averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 25.1 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

