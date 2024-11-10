Aaron Wiggins News: Back in starting lineup

Wiggins is in the Thunder's starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder continue to rotate Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace into the starting five, and Wiggins will draw the start Sunday. Over his last five outings, Wiggins has averaged 11.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals over 23.4 minutes per game.