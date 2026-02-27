Aaron Wiggins News: Back to bench Friday
Wiggins is not in the Thunder's lineup against the Nuggets on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins drew the start in Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Pistons, finishing with 20 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal, one block and two three-pointers over 35 minutes. However, he'll move to the bench along with Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe for Friday's contest while Oklahoma City rolls with a starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
