Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 6:10pm

Wiggins is not in the Thunder's lineup against the Nuggets on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins drew the start in Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Pistons, finishing with 20 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal, one block and two three-pointers over 35 minutes. However, he'll move to the bench along with Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe for Friday's contest while Oklahoma City rolls with a starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
21 days ago