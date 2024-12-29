Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Wiggins is not in the Thunder's starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins made his ninth start of the season (and first since Nov. 25) Saturday against the Hornets, and he finished with 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes in a 106-94 win. Wiggins will revert to a reserve role Sunday due to the return of Cason Wallace (quadriceps) and Luguentz Dort (ankle).

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
