Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Wiggins is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Sunday, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Wiggins drew the start against the Nets on Friday, when he logged seven points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes. He'll come off the bench Sunday while the Thunder roll with a starting five of Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
