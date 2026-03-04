Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 3:56pm

Wiggins is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Wiggins got a spot start at power forward in Tuesday's 116-108 victory over the Bulls, but Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is back Wednesday to reclaim his typical role in the first unit. Wiggins has averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest over his last nine games off the bench, shooting just 25.9 percent from deep during this period.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
