Aaron Wiggins News: Coming off bench
Wiggins isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins made a spot start Thursday, but with Isaiah Hartenstein back in action Saturday, Wiggins will move back to the second unit. The 27-year-old logged 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's start.
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