Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Coming off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Wiggins isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins made a spot start Thursday, but with Isaiah Hartenstein back in action Saturday, Wiggins will move back to the second unit. The 27-year-old logged 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's start.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
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