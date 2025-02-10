Aaron Wiggins News: Coming off bench Monday vs. NOLA

Wiggins is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Pelicans on Monday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Despite his strong play as of late, Wiggins will be replaced in the starting lineup by Chet Holmgren (rest). Wiggins has started in the Thunder's last five games, and over that span he has averaged 23.0 points on 55.7 percent shooting (including 47.2 percent from three on 7.2 3PA/G), 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 32.4 minutes per game.