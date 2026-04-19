Aaron Wiggins News: Coming off bench Sunday

Wiggins is not in Oklahoma City's starting lineup against Phoenix for Game 1 on Sunday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins started in each of the Thunder's final two games of the regular season as the team opted to rest its starters with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference locked up. Wiggins will revert to a bench role for Game 1 and should see a fair amount of playing time in the postseason, even if the Thunder's playoff rotation shrinks.