Aaron Wiggins News: Delivers donut in win

Wiggins accumulated no counting stats in 10 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 victory over Houston.

Wiggins failed to score for the first time this season, another in a string of poor performances. He has scored a total of five points in the past three games, before which he scored at least 12 points in three straight contests. The Thunder have the luxury of chopping and changing their rotation, making Wiggins a tough player to trust moving forward.