Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: DNP in Game 7 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 10:48am

Wiggins did not play in the Thunder's 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Wiggins started in 21 of 65 regular-season games and averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals over 21.8 minutes per contest. However, his role diminished in the postseason, and he failed to crack 10-plus minutes in eight of the Thunder's 11 playoff games, including four DNPs. Wiggins is under contract with the Thunder for the next three seasons, with a club option for 2028-29.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
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