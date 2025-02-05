Aaron Wiggins News: Efficient 17 points in start
Wiggins totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 140-109 win over the Suns.
Wiggins was able to stay in Oklahoma City's first unit Wednesday despite the return of Jalen Williams, as Cason Wallace is now nursing a shoulder injury. Wiggins has averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 threes in 24.5 minutes across 16 games as a Thunder starter this season. Although the 26-year-old sharpshooter's fantasy value remains limited to triples and swipes, he'll carry more streaming appeal when he gets to ride with the starting lineup.
