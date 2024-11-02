Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Wiggins News: Efficient from range

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Wiggins ended Friday's 137-114 win over the Trail Blazers with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes.

Wiggins made a season-high three three-pointers during Friday's blowout win over Portland. With the game already out of hand, the 25-year-old forward was awarded with extended playing time. Wiggins is averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.8 minutes across his five appearances this season.

