Aaron Wiggins News: Efficient shooting in win

Wiggins contributed 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 137-101 win over the Pelicans.

Ever since scoring a career-high 41 points in the Feb. 1 win over the Kings, Wiggins has taken his game to another level while being incredibly efficient shooting the basketball. During Monday's blowout win against the Pelicans, the 25-year-old forward missed only four shots on his way to 24 points, helping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company record the team's 43rd win of the season, which is tied for the most wins by a team so far this year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.