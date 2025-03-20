Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Excellent in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Wiggins supplied 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 victory over the 76ers.

The absence of Luguentz Dort (hip) opened up a starting spot for Wiggins against Philadelphia. Wiggins capitalized on the increased role by continuing to scorch the nets from behind the arc, as he is converting 40.0 percent of his 5.5 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 appearances.

