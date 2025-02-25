Aaron Wiggins News: February scoring surge continues

Wiggins notched 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

The fourth-year forward has become one of OKC's steadiest contributors in February, as Wiggins has scored in double digits in 11 straight games this month on the heels of his career-high 41-point effort Feb. 1 against the Kings. During that span, Wiggins is averaging 18.7 points, 5.0 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.6 minutes a contest while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 46.3 percent from beyond the arc.