Aaron Wiggins News: Fills in with 17 points

Wiggins logged 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over Phoenix.

Wiggins serves as the Thunder's top contributor when the injury big hits the team, and he'll likely take on an increased role as Oklahoma City rests its stars in the final week of he season. The Maryland product has been a mainstay with the second unit as well, averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 74 appearances.