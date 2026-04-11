Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Gets another start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 8:59am

Wiggins ended with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 127-107 loss to the Nuggets.

The Thunder were down most of their routine starters, so Wiggins entered the starting lineup for the first time since the 121-92 win over Brooklyn on March 18. With Oklahoma City getting ready for what the team hopes will be another deep postseason push, Wiggins might see more action until the end of the regular season. However, the 27-year-old likely won't receive as many scoring opportunities or stable playing time during the playoffs, assuming everyone on the roster can stay healthy.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
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