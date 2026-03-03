Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Joining starters Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Wiggins will start Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Daniel Bell of 107.7 The Franchise reports.

Wiggins is set to run with the first unit Tuesday, as the Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf). Wiggins found major success in his last chance with the starters, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes Feb. 25 against Detroit.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago