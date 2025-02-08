Aaron Wiggins News: Lands career-high eight triples

Wiggins supplied 26 points (9-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-112 win over the Grizzlies.

Wiggins continues to make the most of his opportunities, scoring double-digits for the fifth straight game, connecting on a career-high eight three-pointers in the process. The Thunder were without Luguentz Dort (back), Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (rest), meaning Wiggins was able to remain a member of the opening unit. It's been fun to watch him develop on the offensive end, but his role will likely be reduced if and when the Thunder starts getting healthy bodies back on the floor.