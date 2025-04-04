Aaron Wiggins News: Modest numbers in return

Wiggins (hamstring) finished with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 19 minutes Friday in the Thunder's 125-111 loss to the Rockets.

Wiggins was back in action after missing the Thunder's previous five contests due to right hamstring tendinopathy, but his return wasn't enough for the Thunder to extend their 11-game winning streak. The 26-year-old forward could see his playing time pick up if the Thunder hold out other key rotation players out for certain games over the final week of the regular season, but he may struggle to crack 20 minutes when Oklahoma City has all of its core pieces available.