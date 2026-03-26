Aaron Wiggins News: Moves out of rotation

Wiggins (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Thunder's 119-109 loss to the Celtics.

With Jalen Williams playing in his second straight game following an extended absence due to a hamstring injury and with Wednesday's contest proving to be more competitive than Monday's 20-point win over the 76ers, Wiggins ended up being the odd man out of the Thunder's 11-man rotation. Now that the Oklahoma City roster is as healthy as it's been at any point this season, Wiggins looks as though he could be in line for limited playing time moving forward. Prior to Wednesday, Wiggins had appeared in 26 consecutive games and averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 22.0 minutes per contest.