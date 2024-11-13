Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Moving back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 4:17pm

Wiggins will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder are still experimenting with new lineups after Chet Holmgren's (hip) injury. Wiggins will be pushed to the second unit as part of the trial, with Cason Wallace replacing him in the first five. In seven games off the bench, Wiggins is averaging 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.1 minutes.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
