Aaron Wiggins News: Muted impact in start Thursday

Wiggins chipped in nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 win over the Clippers.

After coming off the bench for Oklahoma City's past two games, Wiggins jumped back into the starting five Thursday but didn't make a major impact in the box score. Across 10 games as a starter in 2024-25, the sharpshooter has averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 threes in 23.9 minutes while shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. Wiggins' three-and-D role has strictly rendered him a specialist when it comes to points, triples and swipes for fantasy managers in deep leagues, and his value hasn't significantly varied whether he's been a starter or a reserve for the Thunder.