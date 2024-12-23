Aaron Wiggins News: Muted role continues

Wiggins supplied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one rebound in 14 minutes during Monday's 123-105 victory over the Wizards.

Wiggins played fewer than 15 minutes for the fifth time in the past six games, highlighting the current depth in Oklahoma City. Earlier in the season, Wiggins had been playing upwards of 25 minutes per game, turning in tangible production. However, it now looks as though OKC is comfortable using him in a limited role, although that could change at any point.