Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Nets 20 points with full line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Wiggins ended Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Pistons with 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.

Wiggins saw just 17 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over Toronto, but he got a spot-start in this one with Chet Holmgren (back) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) taking the night off, and saw more shots falling his way with Isaiah Joe (glute) leaving the game early. Wiggins is capable of putting up quality stats when given the minutes, but his playing time has been inconsistent this season.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
19 days ago