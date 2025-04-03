Aaron Wiggins News: Poised to return Friday

Wiggins (Achilles) has been cleared to play Friday against the Rockets.

Wiggins has missed OKC's last five matchups while on the mend from an Achilles injury but will make his return Friday. He'll presumably be deployed off the bench and was averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.0 minutes over his previous seven appearances before suffering the Achilles injury.