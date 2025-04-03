Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Poised to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 4:24pm

Wiggins (Achilles) has been cleared to play Friday against the Rockets.

Wiggins has missed OKC's last five matchups while on the mend from an Achilles injury but will make his return Friday. He'll presumably be deployed off the bench and was averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.0 minutes over his previous seven appearances before suffering the Achilles injury.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now