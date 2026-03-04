Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Productive in Tuesday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Wiggins finished Tuesday's 116-108 victory over the Bulls with 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) getting the night off and Jalen Williams (hamstring) still sidelined, Wiggins shifted back into the starting five and produced a well-rounded stat line. In 18 starts this season, the fifth-year forward is averaging 14.0 points, 4.7 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks in 29.2 minutes, making Wiggins a useful DFS option if SGA is forced to miss additional time.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Wiggins See More
