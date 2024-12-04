Aaron Wiggins News: Productive off bench

Wiggins ended Tuesday's 133-106 win over the Jazz with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 22 minutes.

The Thunder ran away with this game early, allowing Wiggins to take advantage of some garbage time. Wiggins is a tough sell outside of deeper fantasy formats with such a deep rotation in Oklahoma City. Through 21 regular-season appearances, Wiggins is averaging 21.1 minutes per night.