Aaron Wiggins News: Quiet end to strong season

Wiggins ended Sunday's 103-91 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over 12 minutes.

Wiggins went scoreless in Game 7, but the Thunder still emerged victorious to secure the championship. The 26-year-old had an up-and-down postseason, reaching double figures in five games while also being held scoreless in five others. He put together a solid regular season, posting career-best scoring numbers with averages of 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. Wiggins appeared in 76 regular-season games, making 26 starts and averaging 22.9 minutes per contest.