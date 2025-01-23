Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Retreats to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 4:56pm

Wiggins will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Cason Wallace will supplant Wiggins in the starting five after he posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes as a member of the starting five during Wednesday's win over Utah. Over his last five outings (two starts), the 26-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24.2 minutes per contest.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
