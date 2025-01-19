Aaron Wiggins News: Returning to bench role

Wiggins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nets, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Wiggins started against the Mavericks on Friday, but he'll return to the bench here since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will return from a one-game absence due to a wrist injury, and because Isaiah Joe will also move into the first unit. Wiggins is averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game when coming off the bench this season.