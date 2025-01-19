Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Returning to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Wiggins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nets, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Wiggins started against the Mavericks on Friday, but he'll return to the bench here since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will return from a one-game absence due to a wrist injury, and because Isaiah Joe will also move into the first unit. Wiggins is averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game when coming off the bench this season.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now